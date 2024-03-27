World

Spanish Prosecutor's Office requests two and a half years in prison for Luis Rubiales for kissing Jenni Hermoso

In addition, it requests that the former president of the RFEF compensate the soccer player with just over $100,000.

September 1, 2023, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: Luis Rubiales, former president of the Spanish football federation, leaves the Audiencia Nacional court with his lawyer Olga Tubau, after declaring before the judge in the case of the kiss at the football player Jenni Hermoso, on September 15, 2023 in Madrid, Spain (Credit Image: Â© Alberto Gardin/ZUMA Press Wire)
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
March 27, 2024
1 minute read

The Spanish Prosecutor's Office requested two and a half years in prison for the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, for the kiss he gave to the soccer player Jennifer Hermoso. The events occurred while the Spanish national team was celebrating the title won in the Women's World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.

Aside from the prison sentence, the Prosecutor's Office also asks that Rubiales pay over $100,000 to Hermoso in compensation, in addition to being prohibited from having any verbal or physical contact with the soccer player for four years.

The event occurred on Aug. 20, 2023. A few days after that event, a video went viral in which Hermoso is seen joking about the kiss: "Kiss, kiss, kiss," her teammates shouted while the soccer player laughed.

On Sept. 6, Hermoso went to court and reported Rubiales for kissing her without her consent. The accused had to resign from his position as president of the RFEF, alleging that there are "de facto powers" that would prevent his return to the organization:

I don't want Spanish soccer to be harmed by this entire disproportionate campaign.

Rubiales not only lost his position in the federation. FIFA decided to disqualify him for three years. According to the highest body in world soccer, these acts constituted a violation of its disciplinary code and "the basic rules of decent behavior."

Topics:

Recommendation

La tiranía de Maduro acosa y le corta el servicio eléctrico a la residencia del embajador argentino, que resguarda a seis activistas perseguidos del partido de Machado

Maduro harasses and cuts power to the Argentine ambassador's residence, where six persecuted activists from Machado's party are sheltering

El sello del edificio del Departamento del Tesoro de los Estados Unidos se ve en Washington, DC

US imposes new sanctions on facilitators of Iranian terrorism and Syrian drug trafficking

Israel anuncia la derrota de Hamas en la ciudad gazatí de Khan Yunis y que el número de terroristas abatidos ascendió a más de 10.000

Israel confirms death of Marwan Issa, Hamas' second-in-command

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, durante una reunión en el Palacio Presidencial de Miraflores en Caracas

Brazil and Colombia condemn Maduro regime for blocking opposition from registering candidacies in Venezuela

María Corina Machado

María Corina Machado dissociates herself from Manuel Rosales' candidacy: "The regime chose its candidates"

Entrada del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de Pakistan, en Islamabad. Un guardia patrulla frente a la fachada.

Pakistan: Suicide bombing kills five Chinese workers and one Pakistani citizen

Julian Assange.

UK postpones the extradition of Julian Assange, asks US for new guarantees

Evan Gershkovich, periodista del The Wall Street Journal encarcelado en Rusia.

Russia extends detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich until June 30

Detención de un yihadista en Barcelona (España), en marzo de 2024.

A man who distributed jihadist propaganda of the Islamic State arrested in Spain