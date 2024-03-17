Social media giant Meta is under investigation for allegedly selling drugs on its platforms

Federal prosecutors in Virginia have already asked the company for records of content from the platforms that may be useful during the investigation process.

Tech giant Meta, including its various social media subsidiaries such as Instagram and Facebook, is being investigated by federal authorities due to suspicions that these platforms are being used to facilitate drug sales.

A report from The Wall Street Journal revealed that Virginia authorities initiated the investigation process by requesting records from the company for "infringing drug content on Meta's platforms and/or the illicit sale of drugs through Meta's platforms."

The investigation allegedly involves the cooperation of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials. Despite this, both the U.S. Attorney's office and an FDA spokesperson have declined to comment further regarding the progress of the investigation.

Meta denies the allegations

A Meta spokesperson said the company is against the sale of illicit drugs and is constantly working to identify and remove such content from its platforms.

In a possible attempt to counter criticism and address concerns raised by this investigation, Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, announced that the company is partnering with the State Department and others to combat the sale of synthetic drugs online and educate users about the risks associated with these practices.

However, this is not the first time Meta has been accused of allowing the distribution of illegal items.

Meta allows human trafficking ads on Facebook

Earlier this year, former U.S. acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell made the alarming revelation that Facebook is promoting the services of a Guatemalan criminal network dedicated to smuggling illegal immigrants into the United States.

I’ve learned in Guatemala that coyotes are openly advertising on @facebook - 3 tries to get to the United States for $10k. Biden and Zuckerberg don’t care. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 13, 2024

Meta sued for allowing child pornography

In December of last year, the tech giant was also embroiled in controversy after New Mexico filed a lawsuit against it for allowing human trafficking, as well as the commercialization and exposure of child pornography on several of the company's platforms.

State Attorney General Raul Torrez explained that the investigation into Facebook and Instagram showed that these social networks “are not safe spaces for children, but rather privileged places for predators to exchange child pornography and solicit sex from minors.”