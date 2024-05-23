Society World

A study reveals that teenagers who use cannabis are at an increased risk of developing psychological disorders

Canadian researchers claim that the findings should be considered when legislating marijuana use.

Una mujer con un cigarro de marihuana (imagen de archivo).
(Cordon Press)
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
May 23, 2024
1 minute read

Teenagers who use cannabis face an 11 times higher risk of developing a psychological disorder, according to a recent study published in Psychological Medicine. The study analyzed medical records and survey responses from more than 11,000 young people in Ontario, Canada.

"We found a very strong association between cannabis use and risk of psychotic disorder in adolescence. Surprisingly, we didn’t find evidence of association in young adulthood," said researcher André McDonald in a statement collected by the Center for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), one of the organizations behind the study.

McDonald explained that "surprisingly," they found no evidence of this link between cannabis and psychological disorders in those between 20 and 33 years old. "These findings are consistent with the neurodevelopmental theory that teens are especially vulnerable to the effects of cannabis," he added. As explained in the study, "the brain is still developing" at that age. 

The study also found that approximately 5 in 6 teenagers hospitalized or treated in the emergency room for psychotic disorders had previously used cannabis.

Although the CAMH, ICES and University of Toronto study does not directly prove that marijuana causes psychological disorders, it does establish a robust correlation that researchers say should continue to be examined. In addition, this relationship should serve as a warning when it comes to deregulate or decriminalize drugs :

Based on the precautionary principle, as more jurisdictions move to liberalize cannabis use and perception of harm declines among youth, this study suggests that evidence-based cannabis prevention strategies for adolescents are warranted.

Topics:

Recommendation

Michael Schumacher, expiloto de Fórmula 1.

Michael Schumacher's family compensated after suing a magazine that published an interview done with AI

Estacion-de-carga

Electric vehicles are twice as deadly to pedestrians as gas or diesel-powered vehicles

Ticketmaster

DOJ files suit against Live Nation and Ticketmaster for 'monopolistic control'

El presidente ruso y candidato presidencial Vladimir Putin se reúne con los medios de comunicación en su sede de campaña en Moscú

Putin issues decree to seize US assets located in Russia

Mondelez HQ

European Union sanctions Mondelez with $366 million for violating competition rules

Evan Gershkovich, periodista del The Wall Street Journal encarcelado en Rusia.

Trump assures that Russia will free Evan Gershkovich if he wins the election

¿Demasiado jóvenes para la cárcel? Los últimos casos que reabren el debate sobre la responsabilidad penal de los menores | Pexels

CBP adds Tren de Aragua to fiscal year 2024 gang list

Un policía durante una redada en un barrio de Guayaquil, este 8 de mayo. (Foto por Gerardo MENOSCAL / AFP)

Ecuador declares a state of emergency in seven provinces due to the increase in violence

Un miembro de la Guardia Costera de Taiwán vigila los movimientos de un buque de guerra chino.

The Chinese Army surrounds Taiwan in "punishment" military exercises