World

Massive protests break out against the Cuban regime after one of the worst humanitarian crises in the island's history

The marches originated in Santiago, the island's second largest city. To prevent the news from circulating globally, the dictatorship rushed to cut off internet access and communications.

Protestas Cuba
Edit a partir de capturas de pantalla
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
March 18, 2024
2 minutes read

Cuba is witnessing massive protests after days without electricity or food in Santiago de Cuba, the second most important city on the island. Although Miguel Díaz-Canel’s regime cut off the internet and communications to prevent the situation from spreading, local journalists managed to share information about the marches.

The city has been under a serious energy crisis for months, accompanied by a shortage of basic necessities, food, and medicine. The situation became unsustainable for the residents, who decided to take to the streets en masse to make themselves heard.

The marches began on Sunday afternoon on the central Carretera del Morro Avenue and 9th Street in Veguita de Galo.

The Ciber Cuba portal reported that the authorities deployed police forces to contain the protesters. As is commonplace, whenever these types of events take place,  Miguel Díaz-Canel’s regime cut off communications and internet access to prevent the world from observing what happened.

Yosmany Mayeta Labrada, an independent journalist living in the United States, shared several images he received from his followers on the island, showing a strong police operation. As shown in one of the videos released, people protested, shouting “electricity and food,” although chants were also heard with the slogan of the 2021 mobilizations, “homeland and life.”

This situation was foreshadowed by Prisoners Defenders, an NGO that monitors human rights in Cuba, which published a report in January on a possible social outbreak.

“2024 begins with the knowledge of the authorities that the pressure on the people of Cuba is unbearable and could lead to a cycle of massive popular protests again, in spite of the immense repression which the people already know they would have to face,” they wrote on January 13.

The island, which imports 80% of the products it consumes, has become accustomed to hunger and poverty with the regime that has been in place for years, although in recent months, the energy emergency has been added.

It was recently learned that Russia sent a ship to Cuba with some 650,000 barrels of crude oil, cargo valued at almost $50 million so that Díaz-Canel could face the crisis. The power outages extend over more than half of the island and have extended to more than 10 hours a day.

Regime accused of murdering the face of dissidence in Cuba

This was made known by Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) on his social networks, where he demanded from the regime proof of the life of José Daniel Ferrer, human rights activist and visible face of the opposition on the island.

"We are hearing rumors that the Castro regime assassinated José Daniel Ferrer. His family has not been able to speak to anyone in Cuba today. I demand proof of Jose Daniel's life from the illegitimate Cuban communist regime NOW and POTUS must do the same," the Republican posted on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Topics:

Recommendation

Una mujer vota en las elecciones presidenciales de Rusia en un colegio electoral en Donetsk, Ucrania controlada por Rusia, en medio del conflicto entre Rusia y Ucrania el 16 de marzo de 2024.

Russian elections: A foregone conclusion and under-the-radar protests

Varias personas se reúnen para observar cómo la lava fundida sale de una fisura en la península de Reykjanes, al norte de la ciudad evacuada de Grindavik, al oeste de Islandia, el 16 de marzo de 2024.

Iceland declares state of emergency due to new volcanic eruption

Un manifestante quema neumáticos durante una manifestación que pedía la dimisión del primer ministro Ariel Henry en Puerto Príncipe el 7 de febrero de 2024.

The US announces a plan to evacuate citizens trapped in Haiti

Bandera de Irán / AFP

There Goes Latin America: Iran's Regime in America's Backyard

Imagen de archivo de la expresidenta interina de Bolivia Jeanine Anez (C) es llevada a la fiscalía por miembros de la Policía de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC) tras ser detenida en La Paz, el 13 de marzo de 2021.

Jeanine Áñez has been a political prisoner of the Bolivian government for three years

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the 2022 Clinton Global Initiative

The pandemic agreement that the WHO wants to use to govern the world

Imagen de archivo del presidente Biden pronunciando un discurso en la Sala Roosevelt de la Casa Blanca en Washington, DC.

Biden should be threatening Qatar and the terrorists, not Israel

Italia sanciona a TikTok por no controlar los contenidos nocivos para menores.

Italy fines TikTok $11 million for failing to protect minors from harmful content

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, durante una reunión en el Palacio Presidencial de Miraflores en Caracas

Venezuela restricts its airspace to Argentina in retaliation for the confiscation of a plane linked to Iran