Massive protests break out against the Cuban regime after one of the worst humanitarian crises in the island's history

The marches originated in Santiago, the island's second largest city. To prevent the news from circulating globally, the dictatorship rushed to cut off internet access and communications.

Cuba is witnessing massive protests after days without electricity or food in Santiago de Cuba, the second most important city on the island. Although Miguel Díaz-Canel’s regime cut off the internet and communications to prevent the situation from spreading, local journalists managed to share information about the marches.

The city has been under a serious energy crisis for months, accompanied by a shortage of basic necessities, food, and medicine. The situation became unsustainable for the residents, who decided to take to the streets en masse to make themselves heard.

The marches began on Sunday afternoon on the central Carretera del Morro Avenue and 9th Street in Veguita de Galo.

The Ciber Cuba portal reported that the authorities deployed police forces to contain the protesters. As is commonplace, whenever these types of events take place, Miguel Díaz-Canel’s regime cut off communications and internet access to prevent the world from observing what happened.

Yosmany Mayeta Labrada, an independent journalist living in the United States, shared several images he received from his followers on the island, showing a strong police operation. As shown in one of the videos released, people protested, shouting “electricity and food,” although chants were also heard with the slogan of the 2021 mobilizations, “homeland and life.”

This situation was foreshadowed by Prisoners Defenders, an NGO that monitors human rights in Cuba, which published a report in January on a possible social outbreak.

“2024 begins with the knowledge of the authorities that the pressure on the people of Cuba is unbearable and could lead to a cycle of massive popular protests again, in spite of the immense repression which the people already know they would have to face,” they wrote on January 13.

The island, which imports 80% of the products it consumes, has become accustomed to hunger and poverty with the regime that has been in place for years, although in recent months, the energy emergency has been added.

It was recently learned that Russia sent a ship to Cuba with some 650,000 barrels of crude oil, cargo valued at almost $50 million so that Díaz-Canel could face the crisis. The power outages extend over more than half of the island and have extended to more than 10 hours a day.

Regime accused of murdering the face of dissidence in Cuba

This was made known by Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) on his social networks, where he demanded from the regime proof of the life of José Daniel Ferrer, human rights activist and visible face of the opposition on the island.

"We are hearing rumors that the Castro regime assassinated José Daniel Ferrer. His family has not been able to speak to anyone in Cuba today. I demand proof of Jose Daniel's life from the illegitimate Cuban communist regime NOW and POTUS must do the same," the Republican posted on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.