Jerry West, player who inspired the NBA logo, dies

Former NBA player and executive Jerry West has died at age 86. The legendary shooting guard, who spent his entire professional career as a basketball player in the Los Angeles Lakers (1960-1974), and inspired the logo of the best basketball league in the world.

With the Californian franchise, he won the ring in 1972 and was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the NBA Finals in 1969. In addition, he was named an All-Star 14 times and was included in the best quintet ten times.

West was one of the stars of the national team that won the gold medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

After his retirement, he assumed different positions from the bench and in the offices of various franchises. Additionally, he was very relevant in the reconciliation between Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.