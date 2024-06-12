Sports

Jerry West, player who inspired the NBA logo, dies

In 1972, he won the ring with the Los Angeles Lakers, a franchise where he developed his entire career as a professional basketball player.

Jerry West, exjugador de la NBA.
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
June 12, 2024
Less than a minute

Former NBA player and executive Jerry West has died at age 86. The legendary shooting guard, who spent his entire professional career as a basketball player in the Los Angeles Lakers (1960-1974), and inspired the logo of the best basketball league in the world.

With the Californian franchise, he won the ring in 1972 and was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the NBA Finals in 1969. In addition, he was named an All-Star 14 times and was included in the best quintet ten times.

West was one of the stars of the national team that won the gold medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

After his retirement, he assumed different positions from the bench and in the offices of various franchises. Additionally, he was very relevant in the reconciliation between Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

Topics:

Recommendation

Luka Doncic, durante un partido con los Dallas Mavericks.

Celtics hold off Doncic to go up 2-0 in the NBA Finals

Alcaraz celebra en la final del Roland Garros contra Zverev.

Alcaraz wins his first French Open with comeback against Zverev

La USMNT, durante el primer partido de la Copa Oro de la CONCACAF.

The USMNT falls 5 to 1 against Colombia: "We were nowhere near the level we need to play at if we want to win games coming into Copa America"

Alcaraz Zverev

Roland Garros: Alcaraz and Zverev will fight for the crown in France

Carlos Alcaraz, durante las semifinales de Roland Garros 2024.

French Open: Alcaraz defeats Sinner,will seek his third Grand Slam title

Doncic domina y pone a los Mavericks por delante en la serie

Celtics strike first in NBA Finals

La tenista polaca Iga Swiatek, durante las semifinales de Roland Garros 2024.

Swiatek and Paolini will compete for the title at the French Open

Tucupita Marcano en el campo

MLB bans Tucupita Marcano for violating the league's anti-gambling policy

Los futbolistas Cristiano Ronaldo y Kylian Mbappé, durante un partido entre Portugal y Francia.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s comment to Mbappé breaks a new record on social media