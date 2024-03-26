Israel confirms death of Marwan Issa, Hamas' second-in-command

The terrorist was killed in an airstrike by the Israeli army in Gaza.

The Israeli army confirmed the death of Marwan Issa, the number two of the military wing of the Hamas terrorist group. The news was released by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari, who announced that the terrorist was killed during an airstrike in Gaza in early March.

"[Issa], one of the organizers of the October 7 massacre, was eliminated in the strike we carried out two weeks ago," Hagari said during a press conference held Tuesday, according to AFP.

A few days ago, the terrorist group confirmed Issa's death, although Israel refused to acknowledge it until it assessed the exact extent of its counterattack. Previously, Hagari claimed that Issa was part of the "terror triangle" in the Gaza Strip, along with Mohamed Deif and Yahya Sinwar.

Apart from the confirmation of Issa's death, the IDF recently launched several counter-offensives in Khan Yunis, where it attacked "over 60 terrorist targets and terrorist infrastructure."