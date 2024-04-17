Israel: 18 wounded after Hezbollah drone attack

The drone struck the Bedouin village of Arav al-Aramshe, in northern Israel, close to the border with Lebanon.

A drone attack claimed by the Hezbollah terrorist group left at least 18 people wounded in northern Israel on Wednesday. According to The Times of Israel, the drone struck the Bedouin town of Arav al-Aramshe.

There are no casualties so far from the terrorist group's attack. Military officers in the area transported the injured to a hospital in Nahariya. Some of them are in critical condition.

Additional footage shows the Hezbollah explosive-laden drone striking the community center in Arab al-Aramshe, wounding seven people. pic.twitter.com/DEE13pxE26 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 17, 2024

Since Israeli authorities evacuated border towns when the conflict in Gaza and with Hezbollah escalated, there were no civilians in Arav al-Aramshe. However, according to Israeli media, there is still a military presence there.

The town of Arav al-Aramshe is located just a few miles away from the border with Lebanon, According to Hezbollah, they were targeting a building used by the Israel Defense Forces. This is the first time in a while that the Hezbollah terrorist group managed to successfully inflict harm. Hezbollah bombings in northern Israel are almost a daily occurrence.

According to the IDF, part of the anti-missile warning system did not work. Because of this, the alarms did not sound during the attack. Israeli forces carried out some attacks against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon a few hours earlier.