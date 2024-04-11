Politics

Iowa governor signs law that will allow some illegal immigrants to be detained

The measure will take effect on July 1. It will apply to persons who have been previously denied admission or expelled from the country.

WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 11, 2024
Iowa Governor Kim Raynolds signed a bill into law to prevent illegal re-entry into the state by certain immigrants. The law establishes that authorities will be able to detain an immigrant who is in the state if he/she was previously denied admission or if he/she was previouslyremoved from the country.

"A bill for an act relating to illegal reentry into the state by certain aliens, prohibition on arrest in certain locations, orders to return to a foreign nation, immunity from liability and indemnification for enforcement actions, sentencing restrictions, and providing penalties," the governor said in a statement posted on her official website.

"Biden does not enforce immigration laws."

In that sense, it was learned that the law will go into effect on July 1. Similarly, the governor stressed that "The Biden Administration has failed to enforce our nation’s immigration laws, putting the protection and safety of Iowans at risk," Reynolds said.

"Those who come into our country illegally have broken the law, yet Biden refuses to deport them. This bill gives Iowa law enforcement the power to do what he is unwilling to do: enforce immigration laws already on the books."

The law goes forward while in the state of Texas a law to allow officials to arrest anyone suspected of having entered the country illegally is cause for confrontation between the federal and Texas state governments and is in a judicial tug-of-war.

