Hunter Biden tried to meet with a dealer hours before buying the gun

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, tried to arrange a meeting with a dealer hours before buying a .38-caliber revolver by allegedly lying on a federal form about his drug addiction, according to text messages revealed in U.S. District Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

On the night of October 11, 2018, Hunter Biden told a contact on his phone: “Meet me 7/11 at 3.”

Hunter Biden was apparently referring to the 7-Eleven store.

Joe Biden’s son had tried for two days in a row to make an appointment with the person listed as “Q.” It is unclear whether Hunter Biden ultimately managed to arrange the meeting.

In another message, sent on the afternoon of October 10, a day earlier, Hunter Biden wrote to his contact: “Can you meet me @ 7/11 now?” This person, listed as “Q,” responded that he could not arrive immediately.

While the messages don’t mean anything on their own, British tabloid DailyMail.com revealed that Hunter Biden’s contact is a dealer who was convicted last year of facilitating a drug conspiracy.

According to the Daily Mail, the drug distributor’s number matches the telephone number of the convict Eladio Otero Jr.

The tabloid revealed that Otero was convicted in 2023 of “use of a communication device to facilitate a drug conspiracy” in a federal case overseen by special prosecutor David Weiss, who is also leading the federal case against Hunter.

The Daily Mail, citing a Maryland Police report, also revealed that Otero was convicted in 2010 for an assault after being arrested for an armed robbery in 2007 where he held a knife to the victim’s throat while his accomplice held a gun to another man’s head.

The messages sent to Otero were the central topic of a brief rebuttal appearance by the FBI agent Erika Jensen, called to the stand by prosecutors to rebut the defense argument that Hunter was not using drugs at the time he purchased the weapon in question.

Prosecutor Derek Hines said Hunter referred to the store in question “both before and after the purchase of the gun,” suggesting it was his usual location to buy drugs.

However, defense attorney Abbe Lowell pointed out that the messages from before the purchase of the weapon did not have location data, so it was impossible to know if there had been a meeting or the intention of it.

“Was he going to meet Q or getting a cup of coffee?” the defense attorney asked Jensen at one point.

“I don’t know,” the agent replied. “I have no further context.”

However, another email recovered from Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive also shows that the president’s son withdrew $800 from his Wells Fargo checking account on the night of October 11.

This coincides with the testimony of Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Zoe Kestan, who claimed that Hunter routinely took out large sums of cash to buy drugs.

Hunter is charged with a total of three crimes, including lying on a federal firearms purchase form. The president’s son is accused of lying in an affidavit about his addiction and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

This Monday, after the Prosecutor’s Office and the defense’s final arguments, the jury of six men and six women began deliberations at 3:33 p.m.