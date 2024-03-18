Haitian man accused of raping minor in Massachusetts benefited from Biden's immigrant parole program

The Haitian national arrested for the rape of a 15-year-old disabled girl in a hotel for undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts entered the country on a direct flight from Haiti thanks to the parole program for immigrants promoted by the Biden administration. Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, charged against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who just a week ago confirmed that he will maintain this measure despite criticism and controversy. This new scandal related to the president's immigration policy places another hurdle in front of reaching an agreement in the House of Representatives to avoid a government shutdown next Saturday.

Under the President’s reckless border policy, a Haitian man who entered the United States was permitted to fly into JFK directly from Haiti. He was arrested after raping a 15-year-old disabled girl at a migrant hotel in Massachusetts. Just a week ago, Secretary Mayorkas praised… https://t.co/FRpGVAVEVM — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 15, 2024

The accused arrived in New York in June

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey confirmed to WBZ TV that Corey Alvarez entered the U.S. through a federal program, although she did not specify which one. The Center for Immigration Studies later claimed that Alvarez used the CHNV parole program, which allows the entry of 30,000 immigrants (360,000 a year) from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, who are also granted a two-year stay on parole with work permits.

Fox News journalist Bill Melugin reported that Alvarez landed at JFK airport in June from Haiti. The DHS and Customs and Border Protection refused to officially confirm this information at first, but Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) did. Finally, a DHS official confirmed the news, insisting that the defendant was verified in multiple databases and "no derogatory information was available."

BREAKING: A DHS official, on background, confirms our reporting that this alleged Haitian child rapist entered the U.S. via Biden’s CHNV parole program, adding that he was screened/vetted on multiple databases and “no derogatory information was available”. DHS on record… https://t.co/9bZEdPTjUz — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 17, 2024

Alvarez, held without bail, pleads not guilty

Last week, Alvarez was arrested by Rockland Police officers at the Comfort Inn, a shelter for undocumented immigrants, after receiving a report of sexual assault. Once on the scene, and after taking a statement from the victim, officers arrested the Haitian national. A day later, Alvarez pleaded not guilty before a Hingham District Court judge. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, the defendant is being held without bail.

Man Charged With Child Rape Held Pending Outcome Of Dangerousness Hearing pic.twitter.com/OISp4y00C2 — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) March 14, 2024

Tough road to avoid government shutdown

This case further complicates the difficult negotiations that the White House and the Democrats are holding with Speaker Johnson to avoid a government shutdown next Saturday. If by then Congress has not managed to unblock the necessary funds, funding for almost 70% of the federal government will be suspended. The Departments of Defense, State and Homeland Security, as well as the IRS and the Transportation Security Administration will all be affected.

One of the main obstacles is the border situation and the administration's immigration policy. As reported by The Washington Post, the GOP is seeking a de facto reduction in the DHS budget (the offer is to maintain practically the same amount as last year), something Democrats consider insufficient. Moreover, while conservative lawmakers want the money given to the Border Patrol to prevent migrants from being able to cross the border, the White House wants to maintain funding for the detention centers where undocumented immigrants who make it are housed.

ICE has already warned that its funds are about to run out, so it is considering "releasing thousands of immigrants and drastically reducing its capacity to hold detainees." In addition, officials from this agency warn that the arrival of spring and better weather may provoke the arrival of an even greater number of migrants.