Several federal agencies fear that the number of illegal immigrants arriving on the shores of Florida will soon increase.

The ongoing governance and security crisis in Haiti threatens to have consequences on U.S. borders. While the Haitian government has extended the state of emergency and Prime Minister Ariel Henry has yet to return to the country, federal agencies believe that the number of illegal immigrants arriving on the shores of Florida could increase significantly in the coming days and weeks.

According to a report from The Miami Herald, the White House is concerned about how the crisis in Haiti could impact the number of immigrants arriving to the southern border. According to federal government sources, changes have not yet been reflected in the maritime routes that link the Haitian side of the island of Hispaniola with the United States. However, these same sources fear that this could change quickly.

The crisis in Haiti has caused the displacement of at least 15,000 refugees, according to data provided by the United Nations.

Violence on the streets of Haiti has kept public roads and highways unoccupied. As reported by AFP, little by little, society is getting back to its normal rhythm, and this means that movement toward the northwest tip of the island is likely to increase, as this is where boats depart for Florida.

Extension to this emergency

The Haitian government announced late Thursday that the state of emergency in the capital of Port-au-Prince is being extended for one month. The initial decision to invoke this measure after a raid on the country's two main prisons already provoked anger from criminal gangs.

The decision was made without the prime minister having set foot in the country since he left a week ago to travel to Kenya. Although some voices are calling for Henry's resignation, who has been in office on an interim basis since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, he seems determined to fight the armed gangs.

Henry is in Kenya seeking a police contingent of around 1,000 troops to support the Haitian government in peacekeeping tasks. According to U.S. State Department Assistant Secretary Brian Nichols, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a call with the Haitian government. During their conversation, Blinken urged Ariel to begin a transition towards a more "inclusive" government.