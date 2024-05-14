GPT-4o: Open AI presents its new AI model that breaks down linguistic barriers

The company explained that the function will be deployed in its products in the coming weeks. It will be available for free.

The company OpenAI, creator of the ChatGPT program, presented this Monday its new generative artificial intelligence model. This is GPT-4o that comes with new capabilities for producing and understanding texts, images and sounds, which will be available for free. The company explained that the new model will be deployed in OpenAI products in the coming weeks.

Videos of how the application would work were published on social networks and generated enthusiasm for the way in which it is able to amazingly reproduce the fluidity of discussions between humans in different languages. In fact, the company detailed that GPT-4o can respond to "audio inputs in 232 milliseconds, with an average of 320 milliseconds, which is similar to human response time."

"GPT-4o (“o” for “omni”) is a step towards much more natural human-computer interaction—it accepts as input any combination of text, audio, and image and generates any combination of text, audio, and image outputs. It matches GPT-4 Turbo performance on text in English and code, with significant improvement on text in non-English languages, while also being much faster and 50% cheaper in the API. GPT-4o is especially better at vision and audio understanding compared to existing models." the company explained in a statement published on its official website.

🧵#HILO | ¡OpenAI saca GPT-4o! 📱 Esta actualización de su modelo de IA busca mejorar la experiencia de los usuarios al interactuar con ChatGPT 👇 Esto incluye una mayor velocidad y capacidades mejoradas en el procesamiento de texto, voz y visión pic.twitter.com/Rg0k0TNwSS — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) May 14, 2024

OpenAI explained that despite the launch, it is still reviewing what the app can do and its limitations. However, he detailed that with GPT-4o, "we trained a single new model end-to-end across text, vision, and audio, meaning that all inputs and outputs are processed by the same neural network."

🌐 Aunque esta nueva versión tiene la capacidad de interactuar en varios idiomas a la vez, se espera que futuras mejoras incluyan conversaciones más naturales en tiempo real pic.twitter.com/BL9jdt57Oo — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) May 14, 2024

Likewise, OpenAI's AI assistant is capable of reading emotions on faces through the smartphone camera, guiding users to do breathing exercises, telling them a story or helping them solve a mathematical problem, among other things.

AFP recalled that this new version of the OpenAI program comes a day before an also expected presentation by Google about its Gemini search engine, its AI tool that competes with ChatGPT. This race behind AI models led Microsoft (OpenAI's main investor) to become the largest company in the world by market capitalization, snatching first place from Apple.