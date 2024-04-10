German court orders AstraZeneca to present data on cases of thrombosis that could be related to its covid-19 vaccine

The court asked the company to provide accurate information about the incidents recorded between December 27, 2020 and February 19, 2024.

The Higher Regional Court in Bamberg, Germany, ordered the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to disclose all relevant data about cases of thrombosis experienced by individuals who received its coronavirus vaccine.

The decision is part of a judicial process carried out by a 33-year-old woman who seeks compensation of 250,000 euros (~$271,000) for the pain she suffered, another 17,200 euros (~$18,000) for lost income and up to 600,000 euros(~$651,000) for future limitations as a result of thrombosis in the intestinal veins after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The court asked the company to provide detailed information about thrombosis cases that occurred between December 27, 2020, and February 19, 2024, in people vaccinated with its product because it considers that the data could help prove that the vaccine has the potential to cause thrombosis. Once this information is available, the court could appoint an expert to evaluate it.

Although the process is expected to be lengthy, the plaintiff's lawyer is optimistic about the outcome and hopes that the data revealed by AstraZeneca will tip the balance in its favor. This move could set a significant precedent, as other courts in Germany are expected to take similar action in the hundreds of pending cases over vaccine side effects.

Since the start of coronavirus vaccination in Germany, a total of 2,712 claims for compensation for alleged damage related to vaccination have been registered. Of these, more than 2,000 applications have been processed to date, and 140 cases have been recognized.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines linked to increases in ocular thrombi

The AstraZeneca vaccine is not the only one that has faced controversy. A group of researchers from Taiwan and Stanford, California, reported last year that the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines could be linked to increased ocular clots in patients between 18 and 64 years old.

Additionally, in 2022, researchers from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned of a relationship between the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and blood clotting in elderly individuals.