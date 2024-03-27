Forest fires in Mexico: More than 7,000 acres burned in 18 states of the country

(AFP / VOZ MEDIA) The Mexican National Forestry Commission (CONAFOR) reported that the 95 forest fires registered in that country have devastated more than 7,000 acres (over 3,000 hectares) of forested areas and are affecting 18 of the 32 Mexican states.

Reporte de #IncendiosForestales 🕚👇 🏞️31 #IncendiosForestales han sido liquidados

🔥95 se encuentran activos

👨‍🚒3,049 personas combaten el fuego en incendios activos

🚁6 equipos aéreos colaboran en Nuevo León, Jalisco, Michoacán, Hidalgo, Edomex y Veracruz. pic.twitter.com/KgdajLKNFS — CONAFOR (@CONAFOR) March 26, 2024

2023, a year of forest fires

The state of Veracruz is one of the most affected with 890 hectares burned in at least five municipalities, and authorities have been unable to control the fire. Other states that have suffered from the intense flames are: Nuevo León, Jalisco, Michoacán, Hidalgo and Edomex. Temperatures in these areas have reached as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

CONAFOR added that there are 14 emergencies in protected natural areas and that 31 fires have been eliminated. It added that the year 2023 has been a devastating year due to forest fires, with over 1 million hectares burned.

CONAFOR also pointed out that in recent years, almost half of the forest fires recorded in that country were started by agricultural activities, followed by intentional actions or neglectful behavior such as not putting out cigarettes or bonfires properly. The months of March, April and May are usually the driest in the country, which leads to these incidents.