World

Forest fires in Mexico: More than 7,000 acres burned in 18 states of the country

The Mexican National Forestry Commission reported that Nuevo León, Jalisco, Michoacán, Hidalgo, Edomex and Veracruz are most affected.

A helicopter from the government of the state of Michoacan participates in efforts to extinguish a forest fire that affects an avocado plantation in Cerro del Aguila, recognized as a Protected Natural Area and Forest Restoration site in Morelia, state of Michoacan, Mexico, on March 26, 2024. Forest fires affecting 18 of Mexico's 32 states have devastated 3,049 hectares of forested areas as of Tuesday, according to a report by authorities. (Photo by Enrique Castro / AFP)
Incendios en México 2024 (AFP)
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
March 27, 2024
Less than a minute

(AFP / VOZ MEDIA) The Mexican National Forestry Commission (CONAFOR) reported that the 95 forest fires registered in that country have devastated more than 7,000 acres (over 3,000 hectares) of forested areas and are affecting 18 of the 32 Mexican states.

2023, a year of forest fires

The state of Veracruz is one of the most affected with 890 hectares burned in at least five municipalities, and authorities have been unable to control the fire. Other states that have suffered from the intense flames are: Nuevo León, Jalisco, Michoacán, Hidalgo and Edomex. Temperatures in these areas have reached as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

CONAFOR added that there are 14 emergencies in protected natural areas and that 31 fires have been eliminated. It added that the year 2023 has been a devastating year due to forest fires, with over 1 million hectares burned.

CONAFOR also pointed out that in recent years, almost half of the forest fires recorded in that country were started by agricultural activities, followed by intentional actions or neglectful behavior such as not putting out cigarettes or bonfires properly. The months of March, April and May are usually the driest in the country, which leads to these incidents.

