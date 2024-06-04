Politics

Five months before the election, Biden "steals" an old Trump proposal and will sign an executive order to limit asylum requests

The Democratic president ignored the advice of his legal advisers and made the decision to sign the measure under pressure from members of his party and prominent donors.

A cinco meses de las elecciones, Biden se "roba" una vieja propuesta de Trump y firmará una orden ejecutiva para limitar las solicitudes de asilo
El presidente Joe Biden en la frontera sur. (AFP)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
June 4, 2024
2 minutes read

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order this Tuesday to limit asylum requests by migrants who illegally cross the southern border, according to White House officials, who revealed the news to various national media outlets.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Democratic president’s order will dictate that asylum applications will be officially canceled once the average number of daily encounters reaches 2,500 at entry points.

According to the report, this order comes in the face of growing concern from the Biden Administration about the presidential elections. Migration is one of the most important issues for voters across the country amid an unprecedented border crisis.

According to the WSJ, the measure has caused much controversy within the Biden administration, with officials spending months debating it internally until they finally reached the decision to launch an order reminiscent of an old proposal by former President Donald Trump in 2018.

According to the WSJ, the former Republican president attempted to enact a nursing home ban nearly identical to Biden’s in his second year in power. However, multiple federal courts blocked the move, ruling that the order was a violation of asylum laws.

Asylum laws allow migrants to request humanitarian protection regardless of how they enter the country. For this reason, legal experts say Biden’s order is likely to be overturned as well.

Still, Biden’s disposition demonstrates two things, according to the WSJ.

The first is that the Democratic president is increasingly changing his position on migration as the presidential elections approach. This is in stark contrast to his 2020 election campaign when he promised to implement one of the most liberal immigration policies in US history.

Secondly, the White House is seriously concerned about the November elections. Biden’s political advisors welcome the fact that the Democratic president can defend himself against criticism about his border management, one of Biden’s weakest points, according to national surveys.

The WSJ reported that Biden will sign the order under pressure from allies, members of the Democratic Party and prominent donors who have asked him to take concrete actions to address the border crisis.

Additionally, he will also sign the order ignoring the advice of his legal advisors, who told him that the measure would clearly be “struck down in court—and, even if it survived legal scrutiny, would prove tough to fully implement without a massive infusion of funds from Congress.”

Meanwhile, Republicans have already begun speaking out about the executive order, arguing that Biden wants to mislead American voters about his actual border policy heading into the election.

“President Biden has engineered a wide-open southern border and is now trying to convince Americans that he wants to address the chaos he created,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA). “The American people know better. He intentionally created this crisis and an executive order won’t change that.”

Topics:

Recommendation

Economic Freedom

U.S. scores lowest in 30 years on Heritage Foundation Index of Economic Freedom

Hunter Biden ignora la evidencia de los republicanos y dice ante el Congreso que la investigación de impeachment contra su padre es una “conspiración MAGA”

The 12 jurors in the Hunter Biden case have been chosen and here's what you need to know

La vicepresidenta Kamala Harris acudió al segundo día del AI safety summit en noviembre de 2023.

Kamala Harris will travel to the Ukraine Peace Conference after Zelensky invited Biden

Antony Fauci, durante una comparecencia ante los medios.

Fauci defends his management of the pandemic in front of Congress

Donald Trump

Trump: "I am the opposite of a threat to democracy"

La representante estadounidense Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) llega a la cena de la Asociación de Corresponsales de la Casa Blanca en el Washington Hilton en Washington, DC, 29 de abril de 2023.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) announces she has pancreatic cancer

El juicio de Hunter Biden por cargo de armas de fuego arranca el 3 de junio. Este sería su castigo si es hallado culpable

Trial against Hunter Biden for illegal possession of firearms begins

Un Trump imparable arrasa en las primarias republicanas de Michigan con más de 30 puntos sobre Haley

Trump raises more than $200 million in the 3 days following his guilty verdict

Donald Trump, en la corte de Manhattan.

Subverting democracy and the fate of the Jews