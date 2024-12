Un alto funcionario del FBI afirma que la agencia no tiene información sobre los misteriosos drones avistados en Nueva Jersey

Source: Kprince



Location: 📍 Bedminster, New Jersey USA 🇺🇸



The best UFO UAP Drone footage we have just received…👀🛸



This is absolutely INSANE FOOTAGE🤯🤯



Confirmed this is definitely not a plane from this video it seems to be flying way too low to the ground and way too… pic.twitter.com/4MRdgSvbbB