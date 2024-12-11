A top FBI official says the agency has no information about the mysterious drones spotted in New Jersey

An image from the drone hearing before Congress Screenshot at 'X' / @Breaking911

At a congressional hearing, a senior FBI official, Robert Wheeler, the assistant director of the Critical Incident Response Group, revealed in a tone of concern that the agency knows next to nothing about the mysterious drones that have been spotted flying over New Jersey in recent days.

When explicitly asked whether Americans are "at risk," Wheeler replied: "There is nothing that is known that would lead me to say that, but we just don't know. And that's the concerning part."

Wheeler's comments came during a joint hearing of two Homeland Security subcommittees on unmanned aerial systems.

"We do not attribute that to an individual or a group yet. we're investigating, but I don't have an answer of who's responsible for that of, one or more people that are responsible for those, drone flights," Wheeler said.

"That’s crazy, that’s madness that we don’t know what these drones are," said Rep. Anthony Gonzales (R-TX). "There are a lot of Americans that are very frustrated right now that are essentially questioning where my taxpayer dollars going."

Gonzales then asked the official how much money the agency earmarks for drone warfare. Wheeler said about $500,000 is earmarked for anti-drone technology.

"No wonder we don't know what the hell's going on!" the congressman replied.

His Republican colleague in the House, Jeff Van Drew, also expressed concern, publicly stating that U.S. national security is at risk.

"First, a Chinese spy balloon drifted across U.S. airspace for a week. Now, unidentified drones are flying over New Jersey, avoiding radar detection. Gaps in our airspace are being exploited, and because of it, the safety of Americans is at risk," the congressman said.

Over the past few weeks, various social media users have posted videos of large drones flying over New Jersey. According to reports, dozens of these have been flying near sensitive locations, including a military research center.

Despite the sensitive situation, the FBI still does not have accurate information about these drones and has requested additional information from the public.

According to Gov. Phil Murphy, there were 49 reported cases of drones on Sunday, the vast majority in Hunterdon County.