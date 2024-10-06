Attack in Be'er Sheva leaves at least one dead, 10 wounded

Publicado por Israel Duro Verificado por 6 de octubre, 2024

A terrorist attack on the Be'er Sheva, Israel, central bus station left at least one dead and 10 wounded, according to Israeli emergency services. The attacker was shot dead by law enforcement. The fatality was a 25-year-old Israeli soldier.

What could be confirmed so far, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, is that a total of 11 wounded have been treated in the terrorist shooting attack at the Be'er Sheva central bus station. One of these victims, a 25-year-old woman, eventually died as a result of her wounds.

Of the remaining wounded, who were taken to Soroka Hospital, one woman in her 20s is in moderate to serious condition and four men in their 20s are in moderate condition, all of them suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the MDA. In addition, five others are in stable condition despite being hit by glass fragments or suffering from blunt trauma. Finally, three people were treated by emergency services.

There is still some confusion, since at first there was talk of a terrorist stabbing, while other sources indicated that it was a shooting. Police are investigating whether it was an attack that combined both.

This is a developing story.