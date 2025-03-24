European countries issue warnings for transgender travelers to the US

Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de marzo, 2025

Some European countries recently adjusted their travel recommendations for citizens who identify as transgender and wish to enter the US.

At the beginning of his term in office, Donald Trump issued an executive order in which the federal government must only recognize two sexes. Consequently, countries such as Germany, Finland and Denmark invited their transgender citizens to manage their travel well before going to the United States.

According to a report from Fox News, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has modified its recommendation for travel to the United States following the lead of other European countries such as Germany and Finland, which suggest that people who identify as transgender may encounter difficulties when trying to enter the United States.

Denmark and Germany have suggested that trans people should contact the US embassy before traveling to the US.

"When applying for an ESTA or visa to the United States, there are two gender designations to choose from: male or female," indicated the Danish Foreign Ministry.

Also, "If you have the gender X designation in your passport, or have changed your gender, it is recommended that you contact the US Embassy before traveling for guidance on how to proceed," the ministry advised.

For its part, Finland explained to its citizens that "If the gender listed in the applicant's passport does not match the gender assigned at birth, US authorities may deny the application for an entry permit or visa."

In January Trump signed the executive order entitled "Defending Women from the Extremism of Gender Ideology and Restoring Biological Truth in the Federal Government."

This order reiterates that the Administration recognizes that there are only two sexes, male and female, defined strictly by biological characteristics determined at conception, and directs federal agencies to enforce this binary conception of sex throughout the federal government, including health care, education and military service.