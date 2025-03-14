Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his Guyanese counterpart Irfaan Ali during the CELAC Summit in 2024. Zurimar Campos, Venezuelan Presidency / AFP .

Published by Leandro Fleischer 14 de marzo, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro recently requested a bilateral meeting with his Guyanese counterpart, Irfaan Ali. However, the Guyanese government has no immediate plans to accept the proposal. This was confirmed last Thursday by Guyana’s Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, during a press conference at the headquarters of the People's Progressive Party (PPP/C).

"So far, no decision has been taken in this regard. We must first assess Maduro's intentions and determine whether this meeting is beneficial to our country and our national security. The final decision will be made by President Ali," Jagdeo stated, according to Guyanese media outlet News Room Guyana.

Growing tension between Venezuela and Guyana

Maduro's request comes amid escalating tensions between the two countries, following a recent Venezuelan naval incursion into disputed waters and Caracas' ongoing claim over the Essequibo region. The incident, which occurred on March 1, 2025, was widely condemned by the international community and by Guyana's regional allies.

In response to the escalation of hostilities, the Guyanese government has brought the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking provisional measures in light of Venezuela's decision to hold elections in the Essequibo region on May 25. This date is particularly symbolic, as it falls on the eve of the 59th anniversary of Guyana's independence.

Maduro's intention to appoint a governor and other authorities in the disputed territory is viewed as a direct challenge to Guyana's sovereignty.

President Ali's visit to the U.S.



Meanwhile, during his visit to the United States, President Ali has held meetings with senior U.S. government officials.

I met with United States Secretary of the Interior @DougBurgum as part of our ongoing engagements with members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.



During our meeting, Secretary Burgum and I discussed strengthening security cooperation between Guyana and the United States. He… pic.twitter.com/mliNQOrSNj — President Dr Irfaan Ali (@presidentaligy) March 12, 2025

U.S. Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot reaffirmed Washington's support for Georgetown in light of the recent Venezuelan incursion.

In this climate of diplomatic tension, the prospect of a meeting between Maduro and Ali remains uncertain, with Guyana prioritizing national security and international support amid the ongoing territorial dispute.