Brazil: Part of the Amazon deforested to facilitate access to UN climate summit

Published by Alejandro Baños 12 de marzo, 2025

Brazil is preparing for COP30. In November, the city of Belém, located in the state of Pará, will host the United Nations-sponsored climate summit, where leaders and businesspeople discuss the environment and propose measures to improve it. However, months before it is to be held, a move was made for this global assembly that contradicts its purpose.

Authorities of the state of Pará are building a large four-lane highway to facilitate access to COP30 for the estimated 50,000-plus attendees.

To erect the infrastructure, they had no choice but to cut down part of the Amazon rainforest, one of the "lungs of the planet" that is essential for climate regulation. The decision caused criticism among the population.

'Everything was destroyed'

Claudio Verequete, a farmer who resides in the area, detailed what are and will be the personal and professional consequences for both him and his neighbors resulting from the construction of this road.

"Everything was destroyed. Our harvest has already been cut down. We no longer have that income to support our family," Verequete said in statements issued to the BBC. "Our fear is that one day someone will come here and say: 'Here's some money. We need this area to build a gas station, or to build a warehouse.' And then we'll have to leave. We were born and raised here in the community. Where are we going to go?"

Verequete also highlighted the lack of connection locals will have to access the road if they need to go to the city for their needs: "For us who live on the side of the highway, there will be no benefits. There will be benefits for the trucks that will pass through. If someone gets sick, and needs to go to the center of Belém, we won't be able to use it."

Another of those affected is Silvia Sardinha. A veterinarian by profession, she oversees the health care of the wildlife there. According to Sardinha, with this new infrastructure, animals will lose part of their natural habitat.

"From the moment of deforestation, there is a loss. We are going to lose an area to release these animals back into the wild, the natural environment of these species. Land animals will no longer be able to cross to the other side too, reducing the areas where they can live and breed," she said.

A 'sustainable' highway

The state government of Pará has already reacted to the backlash and protests. Adler Silveira, secretary of infrastructure, assured that this project, which "modernizes" the city of Belém, is intended to "serve the people for COP30 in the best possible way."

In addition, Silveira stated that the highway will be "sustainable" and will feature wildlife crossings and bike lanes for those who opt for another type of transportation. The official shared images of the road being constructed on his Instagram account.