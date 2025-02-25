Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 25 de febrero, 2025

On Tuesday afternoon, Chile was plunged into chaos after a massive blackout that left 99% of the national territory without electricity. In view of the persistence of the outage, the government of Gabriel Boric declared a state of emergency due to catastrophe and imposed a night curfew in a large part of the country, a measure that will come into effect as of 10:00 p.m. The Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, informed that the Armed Forces have already been notified to deploy operations and guarantee citizen security in the midst of the emergency.

“There is still a power outage between the regions of Arica and the Lakes: the President of the Republic has decided to declare a state of emergency due to a catastrophe. The processing required by this procedure has begun and will be effective immediately,” said Tohá.

According to Chile's National Electric Coordinator, the blackout was caused by a disconnection in the 500 kV transmission system in the Norte Chico sector in the central part of the country. The exact cause of the outage is still under investigation.

A widespread and unprecedented outage



The National Service for Disaster Prevention and Response (SENAPRED) confirmed that the power outage began at 3:15 p.m., affecting the entire national electricity system.

The outage covered from the Arica and Parinacota Region to the Los Lagos Region, including the island of Chiloé, impacting more than 19 million people according to estimates based on the population of the affected areas.

#SENAPREDInforma A la hora del presente reporte, se registra un corte masivo del suministro de energía eléctrica, el cual afecta el territorio entre las regiones las regiones de Arica y Parinacota y Los Lagos - Alteración de suministro de electricidad (preliminar). Infórmate… pic.twitter.com/8NNWac45VX — SENAPRED (@Senapred) February 25, 2025

In response, the Committee for Risk and Disaster Management (COGRID), which is meeting at SENAPRED's offices to coordinate actions in response to this unprecedented emergency, was convened as a matter of urgency.

Chaos and concern



The blackout has had a direct impact on the daily lives of millions of Chileans. In the middle of a heat wave, with temperatures that have exceeded 35°C in several regions, the lack of electricity has left ventilation and refrigeration systems without function, aggravating conditions for the population.

Essential services such as the Santiago Metro were inoperative, which led to the evacuation of stations and generated congestion in the streets. Users on social networks also reported intermittent cuts in cell phone services, making communication even more difficult at a critical moment.

In regions such as Antofagasta, Valparaíso, the Metropolitan Region, O'Higgins and Concepción, traffic lights stopped working, prompting warnings from transportation authorities for citizens to exercise extreme caution. Local radios, operating with emergency generators, have been one of the few sources of constant information for the population.

The heat wave, which began at the end of January, has increased the demand for electricity due to the massive use of air conditioning equipment, which could have put the energy infrastructure under pressure.

Electricity service returned in some areas

Hours after the blackout, electricity supply began to be restored in several affected areas. According to reports from Radio Bío Bío, residents of Concepción reported that electricity returned around 20:40 (local time), while in other areas such as Valparaíso, some listeners indicated that service was restored minutes earlier, although with some intermittency. In more distant regions, such as Chiloé and Antofagasta, partial recovery of service was also confirmed.