Costa Rica agrees to receive deported illegal immigrants

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 19 de febrero, 2025

Costa Rica will start receiving undocumented immigrants deported by the United States following an agreement between President Rodrigo Chaves' government and the Trump administration to collaborate on the issue.

In fact, this February 19, Costa Rica will receive its first flight carrying 200 illegal immigrants from India and other Central Asian countries, according to a statement from the Costa Rican government.

Additionally, the Costa Rican government emphasized that the United States will cover all the costs associated with the transfers.

"The process is completely financed by the U.S. government, under the supervision of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), who will be the agency that will take care of the immigrants during their stay in the country," it said.

Last week, Panama received a plane carrying 119 illegal immigrants deported by the Trump administration. Just days earlier, flights landed in Venezuela with hundreds of deported undocumented immigrants, including criminals linked to the Tren de Aragua.