Israel receives US heavy arsenal ahead of Rubio-Netanyahu meeting

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 16 de febrero, 2025

Israel's Defense Ministry reported receiving a shipment of heavy weapons from the United States just hours before Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other allied leaders in Jerusalem.

"A shipment of heavy bombs recently made available by the U.S. government was received and unloaded overnight in Israel," the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement reported by AFP.

"The ammunition shipment that arrived in Israel, delivered by the Trump administration, represents a significant asset for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and serves as further proof of the strong alliance between Israel and the U.S.,” it added.

Specifically, the Trump administration delivered MK-84 bombs to Israel after authorizing the shipment a few days ago. The weapons package is valued at $7.4 billion.

Israel strikes Hamas positions

The IDF reported that it carried out airstrikes on multiple Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip on Sunday. The Israeli army claimed that it hit "several armed individuals who were heading towards Israeli troops" near Rafah.