UN announces United States has stopped funding for its security mission in Haiti

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 4 de febrero, 2025

The United States froze its funding to the UN multinational security mission bolstering police operations in Haiti against gangs, the spokesman for the agency's secretary-general announced Tuesday.

"We received an official notification from the United States requesting the immediate halt of its contribution" of $13.3 million to the multinational security support force, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Antonio Guterres, said, referring to the Kenyan-led mission.

The defunding of the security mission in Haiti comes in response to recent decisions by the federal administration to cut most investments abroad and to international organizations.

In late January, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that Haiti's capital could be overrun by gangs if the international community does not increase aid to the security mission.

Guterres said more money, equipment and personnel are needed for the international force, adding that any further delay could lead to the "catastrophic" collapse of Haiti's security institutions and "could allow gangs to overrun the entire metropolitan area" of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The previous year, the island of Haiti experienced one of its most serious episodes of violence in recent years. The authorities were unable to control the gang members and the head of government was unable to return to the island after a trip abroad.