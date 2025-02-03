Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 3 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump's administration continues to implement changes throughout the federal government. It recently became known that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also be the acting administrator of the Agency for International Development (USAID).

The information is known after Elon Musk announced that the Department of Government Efficiency had decided to put an end to the agency.

The information was confirmed by Rubio.

"The functions of USAID—there are a lot of functions of USAID that are going to continue, that are going to be part of American foreign policy -- but it has to be aligned with American foreign policy," Rubio said in a conversation with the media.

It is a latest step in the Trump administration's effort to move USAID under the State Department. In Washington, USAID headquarters was closed for the day and employees were told in an email to stay home, CNN explained.

The development comes just a week after the State Department paused all U.S. foreign aid, with the exception of Israel and Egypt.

The "work stoppage" reaches all existing aid and pauses new aid, some indefinitely and some for 90 days. Donald Trump had already anticipated the move during his first hours as president.