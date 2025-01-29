Twenty killed in plane crash in South Sudan

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 29 de enero, 2025

Authorities in South Sudan reported that 20 people were killed in a plane crash in the south of the country on Wednesday.

The plane went down near oil fields in Unity state in the north of the country at around 10:30 a.m. local time, shortly after taking off for the capital Juba.

"On board were 21 people. At the moment there is only one survivor," Gatwech Bipal Both, the state's information minister, told AFP. Bipal Both said an investigation is underway into the crash, which occurred about a third of a mile away from the runway.

The official explained that the aircraft, chartered by Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC) and operated by Light Air Services Aviation Company, was on a routine flight in the area.

South Sudan, which has been independent from Sudan since 2011 and has struggled with a severe political and economic crisis, lacks a reliable transportation infrastructure. Previous plane crashes have been linked to overloading and adverse weather conditions.