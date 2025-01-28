Colombian deportees arrive in Bogota

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 28 de enero, 2025

Two Colombian Air Force planes arrived Tuesday in Bogota with some 200 migrants deported by the United States. This occurred after diplomatic tensions between the Donald Trump administration and Colombian President Gustavo Petro were overcome.

"We arrived well, thank God. I entered the United States as an immigrant," one of the deportees told Caracol Radio at Bogota's El Dorado airport.

Petro refused on Sunday to allow U.S. military flights carrying deportees to enter the country, triggering a short-lived diplomatic crisis with mutual tariff threats.

After hours of tension, Bogota accepted the terms of the Republican leader's policies and put an end to a dispute that was escalating.

Trump, AFP recalled, had announced high tariffs on imports from Colombia, and the U.S. embassy in Bogota suspended the issuance of visas.

With the incident over, Colombian Air Force planes took off Monday from Bogota bound for the U.S. cities of San Diego and Houston.