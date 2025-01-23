Published by Israel Duro Verified by 23 de enero, 2025

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, charged defiantly against Wokism at the World Economic Forum in Davos. In front of many of the promoters of this trend, the president assured that "the mental virus of the woke ideology is the great epidemic in our time that must be cured. It is the cancer that must be extirpated". Milei also defended the "innocent gesture" of Elon Musk intentionally misinterpreted by many media and activists as being a "Nazi" salute.

In addition, the Argentine denounced that it is a phenomenon that "has colonized the most important institutions in the world," he continued, including the Davos Forum itself, which "have been protagonists and promoters of the sinister agenda of Wokism that is doing so much damage to the West."

"Gender ideology constitutes plain and simple child abuse" in its extreme versions

Milei was especially harsh against the implementation of the LGBT agenda, one of the great banners of Wokism, on a global scale. In fact, he went so far as to point out that "in its most extreme versions, gender ideology constitutes plain and simple child abuse. They are pedophiles"

"From these forums they promote the LGBT agenda, wanting to impose on us that women are men and men are women only if that is how they perceive themselves and they say nothing about when a man disguises himself as a woman and kills his rival in a boxing ring or when a prisoner claims to be a woman and ends up raping any woman who crosses him in prison.

"Without going any further, a few weeks ago it was news around the world the case of two gay Americans who, flying the flag of sexual diversity, and were sentenced to one hundred years in prison for abusing and filming their adopted children for more than two years. I want to be clear that when I say abuse it is not a euphemism, because in its most extreme versions, gender ideology constitutes plain and simple child abuse. They are pedophiles, therefore I want to know who endorses these behaviors."

"There is beginning to be a glimmer of hope for the ideas of freedom"

However, Milei noted their hegemony is coming to an end thanks to "an international alliance of all those nations that we want to be free and that believe in the ideas of freedom." Within this union would be leaders of similar ideologies to his own, such as Trump, the Salvadoran Nayib Bukele, the Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu, Italy's Giorgia Meloni and Hungary's Viktor Orban, in addition to tycoon Elon Musk.

"What seemed an absolute hegemony at the global level of the left-wing woke in politics, in educational institutions, in the media, in supranational organizations or in forums like Davos, has been cracking and a hope for the ideas of freedom is beginning to be glimpsed."

He defends Musk's "innocent gesture" described by Wokism as the Nazi salute

During his speech, the Argentine leader, also defended his "dear friend" Musk, immersed in an artifical controversy after being accused of performing the Nazi salute during Trump's investiture acts last Monday. According to Milei, the tycoon was "unjustly vilified by Wokism in the last few hours for an innocent gesture that the only thing it means is his gratitude to the people."