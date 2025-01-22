Germany: two killed, including a child, in a knife attack in a park

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 22 de enero, 2025

A knife attack in Germany left at least two dead, including a child, and two injured. The event occurred in Aschaffenburg, Bavaria. Specifically, the stabbing occurred shortly before noon -local time- in the Schöntal park.

Local media such as Bild, reported that the attacker has been arrested. Police did not elaborate on the motives of the attack, but explained that they are still investigating the case. In addition, they indicated that there is no longer an active danger alert in place.

However, Bild, explained that in November last year, authorities had qualified some parts of the nine-hectare park as a "dangerous place" for robberies and assaults.