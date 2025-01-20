Psychological terrorism: what are the 'gifts' given by Hamas to the released hostages?

Emily Damari, Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher arrive in Israel after being released by Hamas. Israel Defense Forces / AFP .

During the recent release of three Israeli hostages as part of the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the radical Palestinian Islamist organization carried out a cruel act of psychological terrorism by handing over Emily Damari, Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher - kidnapped in the October 7 massacre - with a "release certificate" and bags with "gifts" and "mementos."

Israeli media reported that these "presents" were even signed by members of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The terrorists forced the hostages to participate in a "ceremony" in which they were handed a bag containing certificates reading "decision to release," as well as photos and a map of the Gaza Strip and memories of their captivity in the hands of Hamas, before being transferred to the Red Cross for onward transfer to Israel.

The Israeli newspaper Ynet indicated that Jerusalem called the act "a cynical and psychological exploitation of the hostages whose freedom was denied by human monsters."