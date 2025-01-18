Tel Aviv: Knife-wielding terrorist is neutralized by an armed civilian

Security footage from the moment of the attack. X / Times of Israel .

An attacker armed with a knife wounded a man Saturday afternoon in central Tel Aviv, before being "neutralized" by the gunfire of an armed civilian, according to an Israel Police statement.

The attacker was later identified as Salah Yahye, 19, from the West Bank city of Tulkarem. He was in Israel illegally, sources told The Times of Israel. Doctors say he died of a gunshot wound at the scene.

The attack in the heart of the coastal city comes just as a truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, aimed at ending more than 15 months of war that has devastated the Gaza Strip, is due to take effect.

Police had initially reported several shooting injuries.

"The first elements of the investigation reveal that a terrorist armed with a knife stabbed a civilian" on Levontin Street, police later said in a statement.

"An armed civilian nearby opened fire and neutralized the terrorist," the text added, without specifying whether the assailant was killed or injured.

The Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's equivalent of the Red Cross, said it received a call at 2:30 p.m. GMT reporting a man wounded in "a knife attack."

Rescuers evacuated the man, under 30, in a conscious state to a hospital, and there are no fears for his life.