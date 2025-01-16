The European Union announces more than $120 million in humanitarian aid for Gaza

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 16 de enero, 2025

On Thursday, the European Union announced a humanitarian aid package for Gaza, totaling 120 million euros (approximately $123 million).

According to AFP, European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova told journalists "Today we are adopting a 120 million euro package for Gaza, to address the current humanitarian crisis."

Simultaneously, in a statement, the Commission – the EU's executive arm – stated that the aid package would focus on emergency food assistance, access to water, public health, and hygiene.

The move comes on the same day that Israel's Prime Minister's Office announced in a statement that the security cabinet's vote, and therefore the official approval of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, was postponed.

Benjamin Netanyahu delayed the approval of the Gaza Strip truce because Hamas retracted some conditions of the agreement. This change occurred at the last minute and without notice, leading to the indefinite postponement of the truce.

"Hamas is reneging on the understandings and creating a last-minute crisis that is preventing an agreement," Netanyahu's office said in its statement Thursday. It added, "The Israeli cabinet will not meet until the mediators notify Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement."