Maduro's regime kidnaps María Corina Machado during opposition protest in Caracas

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 9 de enero, 2025

The Vente Venezuela Party and Venezuelan sources consulted by Voz Media have confirmed that opposition leader María Corina Machado was taken Thursday during mass demonstrations in Caracas against Nicolás Maduro's regime.

According to what the political formation announced, the Chavista regime intercepted Machado as she was moving after her first public appearance since she went underground after the Venezuelan presidential elections.

The protests in Venezuela held a day before the presidential inauguration were scheduled to take place in the capital, Caracas. María Corina Machado appeared in front of a crowd of people to speak in public.

After this, according to her party, an attempt was made to extract María Corina Machado to another place by motorcycle. When they tried to take her to a safe place, agents of Maduro's regime violently intercepted the convoy and kidnapped the opposition leader.

According to initial reports, shots were fired and there could have been injuries or deaths.

The Venezuelan government insists that Maduro won the last July elections, despite the fact that it did not present the electoral records and that much of the international community rejected such victory.

The opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, plans to arrive in Venezuela to challenge Maduro. The United States considered him to be the true Venezuelan president-elect after he presented ballots showing him as the winner against Maduro with a 65% turnout.