Mexico: A pro-Hamas activist destroys a statue of Netanyahu at the wax museum

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 8 de enero, 2025

On Tuesday, a pro-Hamas vandal, whose face was covered, used a hammer to destroy a wax statue of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Wax Museum in Mexico City.

The video of the incident was shared on social media, showing the wax statue of Netanyahu covered in red paint as the young man repeatedly struck it with a hammer until it fell over. A Palestinian flag was also visible at the scene.

After committing the act of vandalism, the man looked at the camera and said "Long live Palestine, long live Sudan, long live Yemen, long live Puerto Rico!"

Shocking moment masked man smashes a wax figure of Benjamin Netanyahu with a HAMMER at a wax museum in Mexico.



“Long live Palestine, Long live Sudan, Long live Yemen, Long live Puerto Rico.”



pic.twitter.com/UKuQC1bTHV — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 8, 2025

The anti-Semitic movement Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) in Mexico celebrated the violent act. It posted on its Instagram account, "Destroying the statue of Netanyahu at the Wax Museum. At the feet of the statue you can see the flag of Palestine and red paint symbolizing the blood of the Palestinian residents of Gaza.”