Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh dies at age 92

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, whose economic reforms made India a world power, died Thursday at the age of 92, current Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced.

Modi in a message on X said India "mourns the loss of one of its most outstanding leaders."

Manmohan Singh was rushed to a New Delhi hospital after losing consciousness at his home on Thursday but could not be revived, according to a statement from the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences.

Singh, who held office from 2004 to 2014, is credited with overseeing an economic boom in India, Asia's fourth-largest economy, although slowing growth in subsequent years marred his second term.

Born in 1932 in the village of Gah, in what is now Pakistan, Singh studied economics at Cambridge and Oxford. He never held elected office before becoming the country's leader.

He was governor of the central bank and was asked in 1991 to lead India out of the worst financial crisis in its modern history.

During his first term, India's economy grew by 9% annually, giving the country the international clout it had long sought.

He also sealed a historic nuclear deal with the United States that he said would help India meet its growing energy needs.

Known as "Mr. Clean," Manmohan Singh nevertheless saw his image tarnished during his 10 years in power following the disclosure of a series of corruption scandals.