Republicans demand WHO abandon its guidelines on transgender treatment

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 28 de noviembre, 2024

A group of congressional Republicans led by Rich McCormick (Georgia) and Roger Marshall (Kansas) has demanded that the World Health Organization (WHO) abandon its policies and positions related to gender reassignment treatments, because otherwise the U.S. would walk away from the organization.

Through a letter sent directly to WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus, McCormick, Marshall and the rest of the Republican signatories assured that the organization has manipulated scientific evidence that shows how harmful gender reassignment surgeries and treatments are for people. In addition, they reflect that the organization orders countries how they should handle the issue through a specific group called GDG.

"We are writing to share our grave concerns about the proposed World Health Organization (WHO) Guideline Development Group (GDG) 'on the health of trans and gender diverse people.' ... It has been shrouded in secrecy, irregularities, and profound conflicts of interest. Many members of the GDG are embroiled in a scandal involving the manipulation of scientific evidence," the Republicans wrote.

Incomprehensibly, the Group bypasses evidence reviews on the safety, effectiveness, risks and costs of treating gender dysphoria with medical interventions, including cross-sex drugs. Instead, it moves directly to consider how countries should provide such interventions and impose the highly controversial, sex-denying framework of 'gender identity,' including through legal 'self identification.'"

"This looks very much like a global marketing campaign rather than an honest assessment of the medical evidence," they concluded, also calling for that specific group to be "dissolved."

US 'needs to walk away' from WHO

Personally, McCormick told The Daily Wire that people's health is above orders coming from "powerful activists," alluding to the WHO, and even more so when there is scientific evidence reflecting the risks of undergoing these treatments.

"Any guidelines that affect the health and well-being of individuals must be rooted in rigorous scientific evidence and must be free from conflicts of interest. We cannot allow the voices of powerful activists to dictate medical practices that should prioritize patient safety and health outcomes," McCormick said.

Marshall went further and made it clear that, should WHO continue along these lines, the United States should cut ties with the agency.

"The WHO's 'gender identity' cult and its embrace of irreversible mutilation surgeries and psychologically harmful chemical therapies are just one of the many reasons the U.S. needs to walk away from this globalist organization," Marshall stated.