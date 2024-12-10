Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 10 de diciembre, 2024

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, 79, underwent emergency surgery Monday night in Sao Paulo due to an intracranial hemorrhage. This was announced by the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital.

"The surgery passed without complications. For the moment, the president is doing well, under follow-up in an Intensive Care Unit bed," the hospital explained in a statement posted on the president's social networks.

Doctors explained that Lula felt a headache and underwent an MRI in Brasilia that showed a brain hemorrhage, which they attributed to a fall from a month and a half ago.

"He was transferred to the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, Sao Paulo unit, where he underwent a craniotomy to drain the hematoma."

On October 19, the president fell in the bathroom of his residence and hit and injured the back of his head.

Due to that accident, he had to cancel his trip to Russia, where he was to participate in the Brics summit, and severals other international commitments.