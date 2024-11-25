Hezbollah fires 250 rockets at Israel in terrorist group's biggest attack in weeks

Reference image on the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah AFP

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 24 de noviembre, 2024

The Hezbollah terrorist group launched 250 rockets against Israel in what was its biggest attack in weeks, just after the Israeli Army bombed Beirut over the weekend.

According to Israeli figures, the attacks injured seven people, forcing the Magen David Adom rescue service, which helped those affected, to intervene.

According to various reports, the injured include a 60-year-old man in serious condition after a rocket attack in northern Israel, a 23-year-old with minor injuries from an explosion in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv and a 70-year-old woman who suffered smoke inhalation after a car fire.

The attacks by Hezbollah were in retaliation for the Israeli Army's bombing in Beirut over the weekend amid the conflict between the Jewish state and the Iranian-backed terrorist group.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, Israeli airstrikes on Saturday hit downtown Beirut with full force, killing at least 29 people and wounding 67.

In another attack on Sunday, the Israeli Army reported striking Hezbollah command centers and its intelligence unit in the southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, where the Iranian proxy has a strong presence.

In turn, the Lebanese Army, which has largely stayed out of the conflict, reported that another Israeli attack on a military center killed one Lebanese soldier and wounded 18 others in the southwest, between Tyre and Naqoura.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it regretted the deadly incident and explained that the attack occurred in a combat zone against Hezbollah and that its operations seek to impact the terrorist group directly and not the Lebanese military or civilians.