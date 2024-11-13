U.S. suspends flights to Haiti after armed attacks on commercial airliners

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 12 de noviembre, 2024

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered the suspension of all U.S. flights to Haiti for 30 days following a series of armed attacks on commercial aircraft attempting to land in Port-au-Prince.

The decision was communicated through a Notice to Air Mission (NOTAM), which also imposes additional restrictions on U.S. civil aviation. Due to increased violence, flights below 10,000 feet in Haitian airspace are prohibited.

Incidents leading to the suspension

The flight suspension originated after a serious incident involving a Spirit Airlines flight covering a route from Fort Lauderdale to Port-au-Prince. According to Haiti's National Office of Civil Aviation (OFNAC), the aircraft was hit by gunfire on at least four occasions while attempting to land at Toussaint Louverture International Airport. The crew aborted the landing and diverted the plane to Santiago, Dominican Republic, where it landed without further incident.

Spirit Airlines confirmed that no passengers were injured, although one flight attendant suffered minor injuries and was taken for medical evaluation. The quick decision to divert the flight averted a potential tragedy, as the aircraft was only 550 feet from the runway before aborting the maneuver.

Additional airline suspensions

Other airlines were also affected. JetBlue reported that one of its flights to New York was hit by a bullet during takeoff from Port-au-Prince. In response, the carrier suspended all operations to and from Haiti through Dec. 2, citing civil unrest as the primary reason.

American Airlines reported that its Miami-bound Flight 819 was also struck by gunfire while flying over Haitian airspace. The plane managed to land safely in Miami, but subsequent inspection revealed damage to the fuselage. The airline temporarily suspended flights between Miami and Port-au-Prince until February 12, emphasizing that passenger and crew safety is its top priority.

Reactions and safety measures

The American Pilots Association (APA) confirmed the finding of gunshot damage on the American Airlines flight and expressed concern over the escalating violence in Haiti. In a statement, the APA said it would continue monitoring the situation and remain in contact with the company and the FAA to assess when operations could safely resume.

Violence in Haiti has increased sharply in recent months, affecting both residents and foreign visitors. U.S. authorities have issued repeated warnings about the risks of traveling to the country, where civil unrest and insecurity have reached alarming levels.