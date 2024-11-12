IDF announces the death of four soldiers in northern Gaza
The soldiers were killed in combat and were part of the Kfir Brigade, deployed in the Gaza Strip.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday the death of four soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the number of military personnel killed in Palestinian territory to 376 since the start of the ground operation in October 2023.
In a statement, the Israeli military notes that the four were killed "in combat on Monday in the northern Gaza Strip."
According to the same statement, all the soldiers served in the Shimshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.