China files WTO complaint over EU tariffs on its electric vehicles

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 5 de noviembre, 2024

The Chinese regime filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the European Union. China alleges that the bloc improperly imposed tariffs on new Chinese electric vehicles.

China's diplomatic mission to the WTO said Monday that it "firmly opposes" the measures.

"The European bloc announced last month it was imposing import duties of up to 35% on electric vehicles from China, alleging the Chinese exports were unfairly undercutting EU industry prices," reported AP which first broke the story.

The China lawsuit comes weeks after the World Trade Organization agreed to review a complaint by the Chinese regime against the United States over U.S. subsidies to the electric vehicle sector. The information was confirmed by a source related to the matter.

The source, who spoke to AFP, explained that the decision was made during a meeting of the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"China believes that the subsidies agreed by President Joe Biden's giant green plan - the Inflation Reduction Act package - to the U.S. electric car sector translates into unfair competition," AFP explained.