Turkey bombed Kurdish positions in Syria and Iraq after terrorist attack on Ankara

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 23 de octubre, 2024

The Turkish air force bombed some 30 Kurdish positions in Syria and Iraq following a terrorist attack on a defense company near Ankara, the capital of Turkey.

Turkey's Defense Ministry told state media that 32 Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) targets were destroyed during the retaliatory attack and that air operations are ongoing.

The Turkish Defense Ministry also stated that Turkish forces would "continue the fight against terrorism with determination and resolve until not a single terrorist remains."

According to the ministry, Turkish air forces took the necessary measures to ensure that the attacks did not affect civilians.

The Turkish attack comes after a man and a woman detonated explosives and opened fire on the TUSAS aerospace and defense company, in what was labeled by Turkey as a terrorist attack condemned by the United States and Turkey's Western allies.

Turkish Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya said the attack was likely carried out by Kurdish PKK militants.

Defense Minister Yasar Guler also took aim at the PKK.

"We give these PKK scoundrels the punishment they deserve every time. But they never come to their senses," Guler said. "We will pursue them until the last terrorist is eliminated."

The terrorist attack, which has yet to be acknowledged by any group, left five dead and 22 injured.

TUSAS, the aerospace company that was attacked, designs, manufactures and assembles civilian and military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and other Turkish space and defense industry systems.

TUSAS has been a technological and military linchpin for Turkey to gain the upper hand in the conflict with Kurdish militants, which dates back to the 1980s and has killed tens of thousands of people.

While Turkey is targeting the PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and Turkey's Western allies, the group has yet to claim responsibility for the attack.