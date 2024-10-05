Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons against the United States and South Korea

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 5 de octubre, 2024

North Korea's supreme leader, Kim Jong Un, said that he will not hesitate to fire nuclear weapons at his enemies, which include the United States and South Korea, should the communist regime ever feel threatened.

"If the enemy tries to use its armed forces against the sovereignty of North Korea," the regime "will unhesitatingly use all the strike forces at its disposal, including nuclear weapons," Kim Jong Un said during an inspection of a special troops training base west of Pyongyang, in statements reported by the official KCNA news agency and AFP.

The threat comes days after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol warned Kim Jong Un that he would face severe consequences if North Korea decided to use nuclear weaponry.

"If North Korea tries to use nuclear weapons, it will face the determined and overwhelming response of our military and of the U.S.-ROK alliance," YoonSuk Yeol said this week during a military parade. "That day will be the end of the North Korean regime."

This is not the first time the North Korean supreme leader has tried to intimidate others with his nuclear arsenal. In July 2023, after the Pentagon deployed a submarine in South Korea, Kim Jong Un threatened Washington, DC, with nuclear weapons. Months later, the United States responded by saying that "it would be the end of the North Korean regime" if it fired nuclear weapons.