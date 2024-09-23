WTO agrees to review China's complaint against Biden-Harris administration’s electric vehicle subsidies

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 23 de septiembre, 2024

The World Trade Organization agreed to review a complaint filed by China against the United States over U.S. subsidies to the electric vehicle sector. The information was confirmed by a source connected to the matter.

The source, who spoke to AFP, explained that the decision was made during a meeting of the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"China considers that the subsidies agreed by President Joe Biden's giant green plan - the Inflation Reduction Act package - to the U.S. electric car sector translates into unfair competition," AFP reported.

China filed the complaint to the WTO in March, but since it failed to reach an agreement with Joe Biden's government, it asked the organization to set up a panel to settle the dispute.

AFP reported that the United States announced in 2022 a massive aid program for companies in the energy transition sector and electric vehicles manufactured on U.S. territory.

The move came as a response to China's subsidies to the electric car industry.