Hamas releases propaganda video showing the six hostages before they were killed

2 de septiembre, 2024

Hamas terrorists released a propaganda video of the six hostages who were kidnapped and found dead in a recent Israel Defense Forces (IDF) raid on tunnels in the city of Rafah.

According to the New York Post, the video was posted Monday on Hamas' Telegram account and all of the victims -Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Ori Danino, 25, Alex Lobanov, 32, Carmel Gat, 40, and Almog Sarusi, 27-can be seen speaking in the black and white footage.

In the video, the victims were identified one by one, including Goldberg-Polin, an American-Israeli citizen kidnapped during the Re'im music festival massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.

At the end of the introductions of the six hostages, who looked emaciated, Hamas sent a warning, threatening to show the "last messages" of the victims, in a kind of cruel mockery of the relatives.

The bodies of the six wounded were found dead last Saturday during an IDF operation in the Rafah tunnels.

The Israeli army believes that the victims were mercilessly murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before its troops arrived at the site where the hostages lay.

"According to our initial assessment, they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an IDF spokesman, said in a statement over the weekend.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, also spoke out about the cruel murder of the hostages: "He who murders abductees - does not want a deal (...) We are in a difficult day. The heart of the entire nation was torn."