Elon Musk announces the closure of X's Brazil offices after an ultimatum from the Brazilian Supreme Court

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 17 de agosto, 2024

Elon Musk announced Saturday that X (formerly Twitter) will end its local operations in Brazil and close its offices there. The decision by X's management comes after months of pressure from the Brazilian justice system, aligned with Lula da Silva's government, and the president of the Supreme Electoral Court and Supreme Court judge, Alexandre de Moraes.

The decision will take immediate effect, according to what Elon Musk communicated this Saturday. X claims Alexandre de Moraes secretly threatened one of its legal representatives in the South American country with arrest if it did not comply with court orders to remove some content from its platform. Brazil's Supreme Court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Accordingly, to protect the safety of our personnel, we have taken the decision to shut down our operations in Brazil, effective immediately," X's corporate management account said in a release.

In June, de Moraes opened an investigation against Elon Musk after learning of the latter's intention to lift all restrictions imposed on important X accounts in the South American country, most of them related to former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Prior to the purchase of X by Elon Musk, the Brazilian government and Supreme Court had exchanged emails with the management of the social network to obtain their collaboration in closing critical accounts with the authorities. Elon Musk revealed all this information shortly after becoming head of the platform.