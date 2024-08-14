The UN panel of experts concluded that the Venezuelan presidential elections were neither transparent nor fair

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 13 de agosto, 2024

On Tuesday night, the United Nations Secretariat General published the preliminary report of the UN Panel of Electoral Experts on the recent presidential elections in Venezuela. The document, which was initially supposed to be confidential, reveals alarming flaws in the process led by the National Electoral Council (CNE) controlled by the regime of Nicolas Maduro.

Serious deficiencies in electoral transparency

The report highlights that the electoral process "failed to comply with basic measures of transparency and integrity that are essential for the conduct of credible elections." According to the document, the CNE ignored crucial legal and regulatory provisions and failed to respect established deadlines, which calls into question the legitimacy of the process.

One of the report's most severe criticisms is the lack of transparency in the announcement of the results. The report notes that, for the first time in contemporary democratic elections, a result was announced without detailed publication or delivery of tabulated results to the candidates. This lack of clarity has seriously undermined the confidence of the Venezuelan electorate.

Another worrying aspect is the abrupt interruption of the electronic transmission of results shortly after the closing of the polls. The absence of an immediate explanation and the cancellation of key post-election audits, including one on the communication system, have generated suspicions of manipulation and lack of transparency.

Despite the security measures implemented, such as printed results protocols, the CNE has not published these documents or allowed access to them to opposition parties. The lack of detailed and disaggregated publications reinforces the criticism towards the CNE and the electoral process.

Previous context and reactions

The expert panel also highlighted that the electoral environment was marked by severe restrictions on civic and political space, with the regime's campaign dominating the media and limited access for opposition candidates.

Recommendations and consequences

The protests and riots following the announcement of the results have resulted in more than 20 deaths and over 1,000 arrests, reflecting the growing tension and discontent with the process. The report emphasizes the need for a thorough review and fundamental reforms to ensure legitimacy and transparency in future elections in Venezuela.

Reaction from the Venezuelan regime

Jorge Rodríguez, president of the chavista National Constituent Assembly, reacted vehemently to the UN Panel of Experts' report, calling it "garbage" and expressing his indignation at the organization's decision to make it public, despite the fact that it had initially agreed to keep it confidential.

Rodriguez, who is also the main spokesman for Chavismo in electoral matters, proposed to reform the electoral laws to avoid the participation of international observers in future processes. Likewise, he argued that the intervention of "no foreigner in the decisions on the Venezuelan elections" should be allowed, despite the fact that these missions are invited by the receiving State and have no authority to influence the results.