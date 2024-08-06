Exchange of fire between Israel and Hezbollah in anticipation of imminent Iranian attack

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 6 de agosto, 2024

The tense calm prevailing in Israel was interrupted by several Hezbollah attacks in the north of the country that left several civilians wounded. Similarly, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out air strikes against positions of the Shiite terrorist group in southern Lebanon.

These strikes come as Israel and the United States expect Iran to carry out a massive attack against the Jewish state in retaliation for the elimination of Hamas terrorist group leader Ismail Haniyeh. The political leader of the Islamist group was killed in a short-range strike in Iran's capital Tehran. Prior to this elimination, the IDF killed Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah's military chief.

Bombings in southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces reported new strikes against the offensive capabilities of the Shiite group Hezbollah in Lebanon. The IDF struck several positions of the terrorists and shot down five members of the group.

The attack in which the five fighters were killed took place in the town of Mayfadun, according to security sources quoted by AFP. Prior to this attack, the IDF had eliminated Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad, a commander of Hezbollah's armed groups the day before.

The terrorist group so far has only confirmed four of these deaths, according to the Times of Israel.

Hezbollah drone attacks in Galilee

At least seven people were wounded, some seriously, in a drone strike launched by Hezbollah against the western Galilee region, Israeli authorities reported. Some of the drones launched by the terrorist group were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system, but one of the intercepting projectiles malfunctioned and slightly wounded an Israeli civilian.

According to the Times of Israel, the victims were wounded in three separate locations. The most seriously wounded civilian was struck while driving and crashed onto the shoulder. Hundreds of meters away, in a parking lot, a 30-year-old woman was wounded by shrapnel from the same Hezbollah shell.

In the images circulating on social networks, one can see how a projectile hits a road on which a good number of civilian vehicles are circulating.

The terrorist group Hezbollah claims responsibility for the attack and declared that it had launched a "salvo" of kamikaze drones against military targets. Despite this, all the victims appear to be civilians.

Delta maintains flight cancellations to Israel for all of August

Delta announced that it is maintaining the suspension of all its flights from New York to Tel Aviv for the rest of August. The airline already canceled operations, along with several others, after Iran and its regional allies called for retaliation against Israel.

The company announced that customers who had tickets for the affected dates will receive some form of compensation. They claim the cancellations are due to security issues.

"Delta continuously monitors the evolving security environment and assesses our operations based on security guidance and intelligence reports, and will communicate any updates as necessary," the company said in a statement picked up by The Hill.