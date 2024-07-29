Maduro goes after María Corina Machado: Attorney general opens a case against her for electoral interference

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 29 de julio, 2024

Tarek William Saab, Venezuela's attorney general, accused opposition leader Maria Corina Machado of being behind a hack of the electoral system. The regime's attorney general's office, he detailed, has opened a case against her and other opposition members, such as Lester Toledo and Leopoldo López.

Maduro's attorney general argued that the three were the "main [people] responsible" for a plot to "manipulate the data that was being received at the CNE (Venezuelan Electoral Council)," the body loyal to the president in charge of organizing the elections.

The cyber attack, he said, came from North Macedonia and managed to delay the count.

Saab's announcement comes against a backdrop of tension, with national and international entities as well as Venezuelans themselves in the streets publicly protesting against the CNE's declaration that Maduro won his bid for reelection.

The opposition assures that the records compiled by their witnesses in the voting centers show that the candidate for the united opposition, Edmundo González Urrutia, was the true winner of the election.